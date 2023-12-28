GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh

Ambati Rayudu has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.

December 28, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - Amaravat

PTI
Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on December 28, 2023. Twitter/@YSRCParty

Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu joined YSRCP in the presence of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on December 28, 2023. Twitter/@YSRCParty

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu on December 28 joined the ruling YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh.

He was inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy and Rajampeta Lok Sabha member P Mithun Reddy.

"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM’s camp office," YSRCP said in a post on social media platform X.

Mr. Reddy welcomed Mr. Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.

Mr. Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from having played for several State cricket bodies.

Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.