Former CVC to inaugurate 50-bed hospital on Saturday

Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust constructed the hospital to serve the poor

Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K.V. Chowdary on Saturday will formally inaugurate 50-bedded hospital constructed by Sri Gurudeva Charitable Trust of Mangalampalem of Kothavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram district.

The Trust, which has been providing artificial limbs for physically challenged persons for the last two decades, constructed the hospital to serve poor people and physically challenged persons who needed constant medical advice from orthopaedic surgeons.

Speaking to the media at Mangalampalem, Trust founder Raparthi Jagadish Babu said that the hospital would be a boon for the patients as a majority of the doctors were willing to extend their services free of cost. He said that the hospital was initially planned with 25 beds in July but it had been made 50-bedded hospital with the request from public representatives and people of different mandals in the district. “All the facilities, including two operation theatres, X-ray machine and diagnostic centre, have been provided in the hospital,” he said.