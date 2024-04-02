GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former BJP MLA strongly objects giving Araku MP ticket to Kothapalli Geetha

April 02, 2024 07:59 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA and BJP core committee member Nimmaka Jayaraju, on Tuesday, urged party high command not to field Kothapalli Geetha as BJP candidate for Araku Lok Sabha constituency as she had been facing several cases in financial irregularities. He has also said that she did not belong to Scheduled Tribe and many cases were filed over the community issue as well.

Mr. Jayaraju held a meeting with supporters in Vanaja village of Jiyyammavalasa mandal of Parvatipuram-Manyam district. He said that Ms. Geetha could not get the support of voters from Saluru, Parvatipuram, Kurupam and Palakonda, which were part of Araku Parliament seat as she had never toured in those segments when she was MP.

Mr. Jayaraju asked the BJP State president D. Purandeswari to rethink about the allocation of BJP MP ticket to her and inform the situation at ground-level to the party high command immediately.

Andhra Pradesh

