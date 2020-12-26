Former A.P. legislator, son booked under SC/ST Act

The Tadipatri police on Friday filed two cases each against former Andhra Pradesh TDP MLA J.C. Prabhakar Reddy and his son Ashmit Reddy under various sections of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, based on complaints received from two persons.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Chinta Chaitanya Kumar Reddy told The Hindu that a third case was filed suo motu against an unnamed person for posting an audio clip on YSRCP MLA Kethireddy Pedda Reddy.
“The clip posted on the social media led to clashes between two groups in Tadipatri on Thursday and imposition of Section 144,” Mr. Chaitanya said.
While a person travelling on the street, Kasi Manoj, lodged a complaint against Mr. Prabhakar Reddy and Ashmit Reddy, and eight others, another person, identified as Bhramendra, driver of Anil Kumar Reddy, too filed a complaint against the former MLA and his son, and the same eight persons.
As per the complaint, Mr. Manoj sustained a head injury and the car being driven by Mr. Bhramendra was damaged, the police said. Asked about the CCTV footage that showed the MLA and a few others entering his house, Mr. Prabhakar Reddy said he would not file a complaint against anyone.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath