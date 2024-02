February 25, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A footwear outlet at V.V. Mahal Road in Tirupati was gutted in a fire mishap on Sunday. Police attributed the fire to power short circuit, which was aggravated by the explosion of gas cylinder refills on the top portion of housing residences. The building is on the main road, but abuts Kota Kommala layout, a residential locality behind it. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and tamed the fire.