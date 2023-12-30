Flyovers, M.G Road closed during New Year celebrations, says Police Commissioner

December 30, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Saturday appealed to the public to refrain from negligent and drunk driving or cutting cakes on the roads during the New Year celebrations.

Explaining the restrictions imposed for the safety of the public during the New Year celebrations, he said that the two Benz Circle flyovers, CVR and Durga flyovers will be closed. “M.G. Road will be closed for traffic, and police will conduct drives at all major junctions and on the main roads to check drunk and rash driving,” he said.

Hotel owners are requested to take prior permission from the police for organising New Year parties. Stern action would taken against eve-teasers, he warned. “Sweet stalls, bakeries, flower and fruit stalls can stay open till 1 a.m. Liquor shops should be operated as per permissions given to them,” he added.

“As Section 30 of Police Act and Section 144 of CrPc are under force in NTR Commissionerate, I request the public not to move in groups and DJs are banned. Public are requested to be safe, follow COVID precautions and celebrate the New Year safely,” the Police Commissioner said.