GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Flyovers, M.G Road closed during New Year celebrations, says Police Commissioner

December 30, 2023 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Police commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S Giri

Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata on Saturday appealed to the public to refrain from negligent and drunk driving or cutting cakes on the roads during the New Year celebrations.

Explaining the restrictions imposed for the safety of the public during the New Year celebrations, he said that the two Benz Circle flyovers, CVR and Durga flyovers will be closed. “M.G. Road will be closed for traffic, and police will conduct drives at all major junctions and on the main roads to check drunk and rash driving,” he said.

Hotel owners are requested to take prior permission from the police for organising New Year parties. Stern action would taken against eve-teasers, he warned. “Sweet stalls, bakeries, flower and fruit stalls can stay open till 1 a.m. Liquor shops should be operated as per permissions given to them,” he added.

“As Section 30 of Police Act and Section 144 of CrPc are under force in NTR Commissionerate, I request the public not to move in groups and DJs are banned. Public are requested to be safe, follow COVID precautions and celebrate the New Year safely,” the Police Commissioner said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.