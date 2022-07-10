Andhra Pradesh: Rains in catchments areas pushing up water level in the Godavari

Alert sounded in Eluru and West Godavari districts; more than 2.32 lakh cusecs discharged by lifting 48 gates at Polavaram

West Godavari district Collector P. Prasanthi reviewing the situation at Kanakayalanka causeway in Elamanchili mandal on Sunday.

The water level in the Godavari is rising steadily.

As of 8 p.m. on July 10 (Sunday), the flood level at Bhadrachalam stood at 39.70 feet.

“The flood may cross the first warning level of 43 feet tonight,” said the Central Water Commission (CWC) officials.

“Due to incessant rains in the catchment areas in Telangana, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, the water level is rising every hour,” the authorities said.

With water being released from the Sripada Yallampalli Project, Taliperu and Lakshmi Barrage, the level at Bhadrachalam is rising.

“The water level in the Godavari at Peruru, Dummugudem and Eturunagaram is rising due to heavy rains in the last two days,” the CWC officials told The Hindu.

Eluru district Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh said that officials of the Revenue, Tribal Welfare, Medical and Health, and AP-Transco were asked to be alert.

“A control room with the number 18002331077 has been set up at the Collectorate, and the officers have been instructed to monitor the situation round the clock in the wake of the heavy rain forecast,” the Collector said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10 th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan said that teams were being sent to the flood-affected areas.

“The tahsildars at Velerupadu, Kukunur, Jeelugumilli, Polavaram and Buttayagudem have been asked to be alert in wake of the heavy downpour,” Mr. Venkatesh said.

Irrigation Department officials were releasing the flood water from the Polavaram Project, and advised the people residing in the low-lying areas to be alert.

“The flood level at the spillway is 29 metres, and the Irrigation officials have discharged more than 2.32 lakh cusecs by lifting 48 gates of the Polavaram project. Officials have discharged 1.20 lakh cusecs from the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram,” the officials said.

Control rooms

In West Godavari district, the officials arranged control rooms at the Collectorate in Bhimavaram and Narsapuram Sub-Collector office, said Collector P. Prasanthi.

The Collector, along with Joint Collector J.V. Murali, visited the causeway at Kanakayalanka village of Elamanchili mandal in West Godavari district.

“People may alert or contact the control rooms by dialing 08816-299189 (Collectorate), 9949565232 (Narsapuram Sub-Collector’s Office) and 9849881935 (Bhimavaram Revenue Divisional Office) in case of an emergency,” said Ms. Prasanthi.