Five senior medicos of Kurnool Medical College charged with ragging

April 05, 2023 07:32 am | Updated 07:32 am IST - KURNOOL

Five senior students of Kurnool Government Medical College (KMC) were asked to vacate the hostel on Tuesday and go home to bring along with them their parents to attend an inquiry into alleged ragging by them on the hostel premises recently.

Ragging raised its ugly head in Kurnool Government Medical College once again during the convocation programme and some third year and second year students allegedly forced the freshers to bring soft drinks to their rooms in the hostel. When the juniors refused to bring the soft drinks for the seniors on March 31, a quarrel ensued and the whole issue was reported by the warden to the college principal P. Sudhakar.

Mr. Sudhakar immediately arrived at the hostel along with other staff and brought the situation under control and asked the erring students to go home and come with their parents on April 6 for attending to an inquiry into the entire incident. “The students have not been suspended from college, but disciplinary action initiated only after proper inquiry,” he told mediapersons.

A committee comprising the college vice-principal and three senior professors had been formed to probe into the alleged incidents of ragging.