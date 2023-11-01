HamberMenu
Five members of Maharashtra gang held for gold robbery in Tanuku

8 kg of gold recovered from accused; store assistant plotted the robbery with help of the gang from Sangli district, say police

November 01, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM 

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The West Godavari police have arrested five members of a gang and recovered 8 kg of gold from them in Sangli district of Maharashtra, in connection with a robbery from the house-cum-store of a gold trader and financier in Tanuku town. 

On September 12, the gang led by Nithin Pandu Ranga Jadhav and Omkar Jadhav allegedly attacked Ramdev and fled with the gold from his house-cum-store.

Having migrated from Maharashtra, Mr. Ramdev runs a gold processing unit and provides loan over mortgaged gold in Tanuku.

“Suraj Kumar, who was working as an assistant in the store of Mr. Ramdev, is the kingpin of the crime. Recently, he visited his native district of Sangli where he had planned the robbery with the help of the gang,” West Godavari Superintendent of Police U. Ravi Prakash said in an official release.

Three teams led by Tadepalligudem DSP C. Sharat Raj Kumar arrested the gang members in Maharashtra and brought them back to West Godavari district on October 31. 

The accused were produced before a court on the same day. Further investigation is on.

