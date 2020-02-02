Five held, red sanders logs seized

A raid party of the Puttur sub-division police and the special branch police intercepted a couple of cars carrying red sanders logs at Nagari mandapam on the Puttur-Chennai NH, 70 km from here, in the wee hours of Sunday. The vehicles were on their way to Chennai.

When those in the two cars tried to give a slip to the police, the latter took five persons into custody after a hot chase.

According to information, the police personnel of Puttur, Nagari, and Satyavedu along with their special branch counterparts conducted the operation. Among the five alleged TN red sanders smuggling operatives nabbed, one is said to be an army jawan. Apart from two cars, the police also seized some red sanders logs and sharp weapons.

When contacted, Deputy SP (Puttur) D. Muralidhar confirmed that a combined operation was launched. “In view of the complicated links involved in the operation, we have intensified the investigation,” he said.