First COVID-19 patient from Chittoor district discharged

The first COVID-19 positive patient of Chittoor district got discharged from the government isolation facility in Tirupati on Thursday.

A native of Yerpedu mandal and a resident of Srikalahasti town, the person returned from London where he is pursuing his higher education.

After developing symptoms, he underwent the mandatory test on Mar 25 and was confirmed positive. He got admitted to the isolation facility till his complete recovery. Finally, his samples was tested negatives in two consecutive tests.

Home quarantine

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy handed over the discharge certificate to the person and wished him a speedy recovery. He has been advised to undergo a home quarantine for 14 more days. The medical and paramedical personnel at the hospital bid adieu to the 25-year-old and advised him to stay indoors.