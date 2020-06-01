Fire breaks out in godown

Fire broke out in a godown storing scrap and waste material at Marturu village in Atchutapuram mandal in the district on Monday.

The reason for the incident was not immediately known. No casualties were reported. Fire tenders from Anakapalle, Elamanchili and Special Economic Zone, Atchutpuram, were rushed to the spot which extinguished the fire in about two hours, in-charge District Fire Officer Surendra Anand said.

Huge flames billowing out from the godown created panic for some time in the area. The loss due to the fire was being estimated.

The godown owner used to procure waste material from the nearby Brandix India Apparel City, which makes intimate apparel for clients in the United States and Europe.