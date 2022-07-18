Financial aid, ration supplies should reach flood-hit people within 48 hours, says Jagan

CM issues instructions to officials on repair and restoration works, crop damage assessment

CM issues instructions to officials on repair and restoration works, crop damage assessment

VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered that the officials should speed up the relief measures in flood-hit areas in the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts and to provide ration supplies along with a financial aid of ₹2,000 to all those affected in the next 48 hours.

Taking stock of the flood situation at a high-level meeting at his camp office near here on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said he would take a serious view of any complaint from any household of non-receipt of ration or financial assistance, and emphasised on intensifying the distribution of ration supplies consisting of 25 kg rice and other essential commodities in the six affected districts.

He told the district Collectors to take it as a challenge and work efficiently by utilising the services of the volunteers and the staff of the village/ward secretariats, and alleged that the opposition parties were spreading misinformation about the flood-relief works.

He said such malicious propaganda should be countered by showing the work being done.

He ordered that the officials should accord priority to power restoration works, plugging of breaches to canals and supply of drinking water to the affected areas.

He wanted the crop damage to be assessed soon after the flood receded and the process to be completed in 10 days thereafter. Besides, the condition of culverts and bridges should be inspected and repairs done wherever required to prevent any untoward incident.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, Special Chief Secretary G. Sai Prasad (disaster management) and other senior officials took part.