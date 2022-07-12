Flood situation in Andhra Pradesh grim, says Jagan

Officials told to review situation from time to time

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said the flood situation had turned alarming and directed officials to be vigilant of heavy floods across the State and review the situation from time to time.

During a video conference with District Collectors, Mr. Jagan said the Godavari was getting floods earlier than usual, following heavy rains in Maharashtra, because of which almost 10 lakh cusecs was being released into the sea through Dowleswaram Barrage, with a second danger warning.

In this regard, he directed the officials to be on alert as there were indications of an increase in flood levels up to 16 lakh cusecs outflow.

Fund release

The Chief Minister said that the government was releasing immediate funds of ₹2 crore each to Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, Eluru, and Ambedkar Konaseema districts, and ordered the officials to send time-to-time reports on the situation.

Stressing that there should be no loss of life under any circumstances, Mr. Jagan told the officials to be prepared with SDRF and NDRF teams, and also instructed the District Collectors to set up control rooms, and prepare relief camps for taking care of people from inundated areas with proper facilities. He also told them to provide ₹1,000 as a relief to the individual victims and ₹2,000 as a relief to families.

Mr. Jagan directed officials to take all precautionary measures to prevent damage and ensure that all types of medications were available at PHCs, Area Hospitals, and District Hospitals, along with generators to meet emergency services without any interruption. He said that on priority basis work should be taken up for power restoration, plugging breaches of canals in case of damages, and also supplying drinking water to all affected areas.

Ministers Thaneti Vanitha, Kakani Govardhan Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, DGP KV. Rajendranath Reddy, Agriculture Department Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Municipal and Urban Development Department Special Chief Secretary Y. Srilakshmi, Land Administration Chief Commissioner G. Sai Prasad, Housing Department Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Energy Secretary K. Vijayanand, Water Resources Principal Secretary Sasibhushan Kumar, Medical and Health Principal Secretary Muddada Ravichandra, Civil Supplies Commissioner Girija Shankar, Disaster Management Director BR Ambedkar and other senior officials participated.