‘Fill vacancies in revenue, health,education wings on priority basis’

Taking stock of the vacancies in the government at a review meeting on Friday, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said priority should be given to filling the posts in the revenue, medical and health and education departments.

He ordered that the recruitment should be need-based rather than purely going by the sanctioned strength.

Mr. Jagan asked the top officials of the Police Department to ensure that weekly offs are given to personnel. Shortage of staff should not come in its way.

Infra boost

The government was augmenting the infrastructure in hospitals under the Naadu-Nedu programme and there should be no staff crunch that would render it a futile exercise.

Emphasis should be laid on filling doctor, nurse, lab technician and pharmacist posts. Similarly, vacancies of teaching and non - teaching posts in schools have to be filled with due priority for implementing Amma-Vodi, mid-day meal and other schemes in the desired manner.

The Revenue Department should be adequately staffed lest survey and other important works should be affected, the CM added.

Officials of the departments concerned told the CM that they would soon submit a report on the number of vacancies to be filled to facilitate necessary steps.