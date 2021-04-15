Fight your own battles, police officer tells students

130th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar celebrated at ANU

Fight your own battles and never expect someone to take up cudgels on behalf of you, Additional Direction General P.V. Sunil Kumar of the AP-CID told students and faculty of Acharya Nagarjuna University during a programme held on the campus to celebrate the 130th birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar.

“We have a long way to go in our journey. Dr. Ambedkar showed that political power holds the key for achieving our goals. Never expect someone to do good to you but make an all-out effort to achieve your goals,” said Mr. Sunil Kumar.

While paying glowing tributes to Dr. Ambedkar, Mr. Sunil Kumar said that a fight is still going on for getting Dalit Panchayats, a concept of self-rule of village panchayats by Dalits themselves.

He also suggested that Ambedkar Knowledge Centres be set up at colonies besides the statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar so that children and adults could read books and know more about Dr. Ambedkar.

ANU Vice-Chancellor Rajasekhar Patteti said that Dr. Ambedkar was unmatched in his contributions to all spheres of political, social and economic activity and was deeply influenced by Greek philosophers who propagated justice as a virtue. The years spent in the company of the finest philosophers and political thinkers of the 20th century influenced Dr. Ambedkar so much that he decided to come back and devote his life to the uplift of the downtrodden, he said.

The series of volumes of speeches and writings of Dr. Ambedkar had several original ideas which could offer solutions to modern-day problems confronting Indian economy and society.

ANU College of Engineering principal E. Sreenivasa Reddy presided over the meeting.

Rector P. Varaprasad Murthy, Registrar K. Rosaiah and Professor of Ambedkar Chair Y. Ashok Kumar also spoke.