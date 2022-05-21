Fight BJP’s divisive policies, says AIDWA leader

BJP government accused of polarising society by incorporating RSS ideology in textbooks

All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) national general secretary Mariam Dhawale on Saturday called for a united fight “to counter attempts of the BJP government at the Centre to disintegrate the country”.

Addressing a meeting organised as part of the 8th national conference of the School Teachers’ Federation of India (STFI) here, she accused the BJP government of polarising the society by incorporating RSS ideology in school textbooks and posing a grave threat to the democratic fabric of the country.

She said books were the best mode to gain knowledge, but the government was trying to spread superstition through them, killing the spirit of thinking in children.

Ms. Dhawale said the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on the education sector. A large section of children was deprived of education during this period as they did not have access to internet or smartphones to attend online classes. While teachers and students struggled with network problems, the Centre introduced National Education Policy-2020 on July 28 in 2020.

The AIDWA leader alleged that the gap between the poor and the rich had increased during the BJP rule, and added that this was because of the government’s pro-rich policies. Stating that the BJP was a threat to the nation, she said organisations like the STFI should fight the “communal forces” and protect the country from their misrule.