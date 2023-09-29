HamberMenu
Fifth tranche of financial assistance of ₹275 crore released under YSR Vahana Mitra scheme in A.P.

Auto-rickshaw, taxi, and maxi cab drivers, and operators of Mobile Dispensing Units are given ₹10,000 annually under the scheme to enable them to obtain fitness certificate for their vehicles and pay insurance premium on time

September 29, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy wears a khaki shirt, at a programme organised to disburse financial assistance to beneficiaries under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme, in Vijayawada on Friday.

The Andhra Pradesh government has released ₹275.93 crore towards the fifth tranche of financial assistance under the YSR Vahana Mitra scheme to benefit 2,75,931 auto-rickshaw, taxi, and maxi cab drivers, and operators of Mobile Dispensing Units (MDU).

Each beneficiary will be given ₹10,000 under the scheme, and the amount is credited into their bank accounts.

Addressing a public meeting before releasing the amount, at Vidyadharapuram in Vijayawada on September 29 (Friday), Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy advised the beneficiaries to use the money for obtaining fitness certificate for their vehicles and paying insurance premium on time as it was the purpose of the scheme.

The government had so far spent ₹1,301 crore under the scheme, providing each beneficiary a financial aid of ₹50,000.

“The government is implementing the scheme to help the drivers who are struggling to make both ends meet. The drivers need to spend ₹10,000 per annum for obtaining fitness certificate and paying insurance premium. As they are struggling to pool up the money, the government is reaching out to them,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said.

Responding to the appeals of Vijayawada (West) MLA V. Srinivas, the Chief Minister sanctioned ₹7 crore for extending the flood retaining wall in the Krishna river, ₹3.5 crore for constructing five masjids. He also sanctioned funds for the construction of the Kapu and Relli community halls, and a burial ground for SCs.

Transport Minister P. Viswaroop was among others present.

