Fervour marks Rathotsavam at Govindaraja temple

Deity of Govindaraja dressed as a soldier on horseback, was carried in a procession on the ‘Aswa Vahanam’ in the evening

Published - May 23, 2024 08:26 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Devotees pull the huge wooden chariot carrying the processional deities of Lord Govindaraja and His consorts in Tirupati as part of the annual Brahmotsavams on Thursday.

Devotees pull the huge wooden chariot carrying the processional deities of Lord Govindaraja and His consorts in Tirupati as part of the annual Brahmotsavams on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The huge wooden chariot was cheerfully pulled by the devotees around the four ‘mada’ streets of the temple here on Thursday, as part of the ‘Rathotsavam’ festival observed on the eighth day of the annual ‘Brahmotsavams’ at Sri Govindaraja Swami temple here.

With idols of various mythological characters on its four sides and flowers of varied hues dangling from the top, the chariot carrying the deities of Sri Govindaraja and His consorts, Sridevi and Bhudevi, wore a resplendent look.

The chariot pulling began at the auspicious hours early in the day. It was pulled across Car Street, Karnala Street, Beri Street, and Gandhi Road before reaching its originating point in over three hours.

In the evening, the deity of Govindaraja was dressed as a soldier on horseback and carried in a procession on the ‘Aswa Vahanam’.

