Father-son duo sentenced to death in double murder case in Kurnool

February 21, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

The IV Additional District Sessions Court in Kurnool, on Wednesday, sentenced a man and his son to the death, and the man’s wife to life imprisonment in a case, involving the murder of a newlywed bride and her mother early last year.

Superintendent of Police (SP) G. Krishnakanth told the media that the marriage of Rukmini and Sravan, both of Kurnool district, was held 10 months ago. The day after the marriage, the parents of both sides clashed with each other, with Rukmini’s parents claiming that their son-in-law Sravan was impotent. Enraged by this accusation, Sravan along with his parents, Vara Prasad and Krishnaveni, hatched a conspiracy to murder Rukmini and her parents.

Two days after the quarrel, the accused ambushed Rukmini and her parents, Venkatesh and Ramadevi, outskirts of Kurnool. Sravan and Varaprasad stabbed the trio with knives, killing Rukmini and her mother, while Venkatesh survived the attack with critical wounds.

After a thorough investigation by the Kurnool IV Town police, a charge sheet was filed in November 2023. The court found the trio guilty and pronounced the judgment.

