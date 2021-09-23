Farmers slipping into a debt trap, says Atchannaidu

He attributes it to lack of remunerative prices for the produce

TDP State president K. Atchannaidu has said the agriculture sector in the State is in a crisis due to the “anti-farmer” policies.

In a statement on Thursday, Mr. Atchannaidu said the farmers were slipping into a debt trap due to lack of remunerative prices.

“The prices of tomato and chilli have fallen beyond expectations,” the TDP leaders said, and slammed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for “failing to come to the rescue of the farmers.”

“Tomato farmers in Kurnool, Anantapur and Chittoor are hardly getting ₹1 to ₹5 per kg. They are unable to get even the transportation and other charges. The price of green chilli has plummeted to ₹3 a kg,” Mr. Atchannaidu said.

In the Hindupur market yard, the price of a quintal of red chilli had come down to ₹3,000, he said.

“Cotton farmers too are facing a similar hardship. The government is slashing the price if moisture content is more than 8%. The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) is not purchasing if the moisture content is more than 12%,” Mr. Atchannaidu said, and wondered what Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Agriculture Minister K. Kannababu were doing to alleviate the farmers’ sufferings.

“What has happened to the promised price stabilisation fund of ₹3,000 crore?” he asked.

Calling for steps to mitigate the farmers’ woes, Mr. Atchannaidu warned of a State-wide agitation if the government did not act immediately.