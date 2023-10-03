Farmers in Vijayawada observe ‘black day’ to mark Lakhimpur Kheri incident

October 03, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Farmers’ associations observed a ‘black day’ in remembrance of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident where four farmers were mowed down by a speeding vehicle in 2021. The farmers’ bodies demanded the Union government to dismiss Union minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra, whose son was allegedly behind the wheel.

The protest was organised by Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sanghala Samanvaya Samithi on Tuesday.

Addressing the gathering, former Minister and Samithi convener Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao alleged that the Union government turned a deaf ear though the farmers have been demanding the dismissal of Mr. Mishra for the last two years. Samyukta Kisan Morcha and trade unions have given a call for observing October 3 as a ‘black day’.

“The Central government had promised that stringent action would be taken against the persons responsible for the death of the farmers, but it is yet to do so. The government foisted cases on 75,000 farmers when they were protesting against the three farm laws. The government, while withdrawing the laws, had promised that cases would also be lifted. No action has been taken in this regard either,” he pointed out.

Mr. Rao said that the government should come to the rescue of the families of the four farmers who breathed their last.

Akhila Bharata Kisan Sabha national president Ravula Venkaiah, AITUC State president R. Ravindranath, State general secretary G Obulesu and others spoke.