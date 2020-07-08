Farmers in East Godavari district told to register with Rythu Bharosa Kendras

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Wednesday appealed to farmers to register with their local Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) across the district.

In an interaction with the farmers at Telagunta village in Tuni mandal, Mr. Muralidhar said: “Every farmer needs to register with the RBK to get access to available benefits, technology, and other services being offered by the government at the ground level. Failing to register will be a loss for the farmer.”

In the case of Telagunta RBK, barely 120 farmers of the 1,200 farmers living there have registered themselves. The Collector has directed officials of the agriculture and horticulture departments to help the farmers understand the benefits of registering with the RBKs.