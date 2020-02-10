Farmers allege Palle usurped land for college

Some SC and BC farmers, who were assigned excess lands under the Land Ceiling Act in 1976, on Monday alleged that former government whip Palle Raghunatha Reddy from the TDP usurped their lands forcibly though they were tilling them till 2018.

At a press conference at the office of the YSR Congress Party here, party Anantapur Parliament constituency in-charge H. Nadiem Ahmed, Madiga Subbarayudu, Kummari Ramakrishna and others showed their assignment documents and alleged that they were forcibly evicted by Mr. Raghunatha Reddy for setting up his agriculture college in Alumuru in the district.

The farmers sought either return of the land or payment of compensation. Mr. Nadiem alleged that no permission was taken for the construction of college and an application was submitted under the Building Regularisation Scheme now. He said he along with the farmers had met the District Collector on the issue.

‘Nothing illegal’

Responding to this, Mr. Raghunatha Reddy alleged that Mr. Nadiem Ahmed was trying to get some land by blackmailing him and instigated these farmers to file a complaint against him on the legally purchased land. At a press conference on Monday evening, Mr. Raghunath Reddy said that on July 25 and October 26 in 2016 he had purchased 117 acres and 67 acres respectively from former MP Saifullah and his brother Shafiullah by paying money for the establishment of a college. He said he had got it checked in 1B, Adangal, certified by MRO, RDO and the Collector and then purchased it.

These lands were sold by one Krishna Reddy to Rahamatullah, father of Saifullah and Shafiullah, in 1939, but in 1940 he sold to another person Khan Bahadur also and later those who purchased 59.89 acres of land from Khan Bahadur had unknowingly given as government patta lands to local people when it attracted the Land Ceiling Act provisions.

When Mr. Saifullah and Mr. Shafiullah came to know about the assigned lands, they went to the court and the court gave decision in their favour in 1995 annulling the 1940 second registration. But now Mr. Nadiem, who is nephew of Mr. Saifullah, is trying to get a share in that land and resorting to such tactics, Mr. Raghunath Reddy alleged. If Mr. Nadiem or the farmers feel they had a right, they can seek a government inquiry or go to court, the TDP leader observed.