Farmer struck dead bylightning near Chittoor

A 60-year-old farmer of Mahadeva Mangalam village of GD Nellore mandal died when lightning struck a tree under which he was taking cover due to sudden downpour.

According to information, the mandal received heavy downpour accompanied by heavy gales and lightning on Sunday evening. The impact of the lightning was such that the farmer, identified as Venkateswara Reddy, was charred to death. The villagers rushed to the spot and doused the flames, preventing it from spreading to the nearby haystack.

The revenue and area police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to Chittoor government Hospital for autopsy. Revenue Divisional Officer D. Renuka instructed the tehsildar (GD Nellore) to conduct inquiry and submit a report on the incident.