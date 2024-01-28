Farmer migration needs to be stopped from Vizianagaram district: Pulsus group CEO

January 28, 2024 07:19 pm | Updated January 29, 2024 03:52 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Andhra Pradesh Backward Class Association leader and CEO of Pulsus Group Gedela Srinubabu on January 28 said that optimum utilisation of irrigation sources would ensure decent livelihood and prevent exodus of farmers and labourers from Vizianagaram district. Several farmer’s associations and the Pulsus Group jointly organised the Uttarandhra Rythu Sadassu at the Masonic temple in Vizianagaram. Speaking on the occasion, he said that over 5 lakh people migrated to other places from the district in the last few years in the absence of income through agriculture activities.

“We have four lakh hectares of land in the district, but utilisation was confined to only 3 lakh hectares with the lack of water resources in spite of having rivers like Vegavati, Jhanjavati, Nagavali and others. The government needs to encourage millets and commercial crops so that the farmers opt for a second and third crops. The establishment of agro-based industries will also spur economic activity in rural areas. Then, migration of people can be curtailed,” said Mr. Srinubabu.

Mr. Srinubabu said that the establishment of marine-based industries in sea coast areas like Pusapatirega, Bhogapuram and other places would also provide employment to fishermen who were otherwise migrating to Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and other places in search of livelihood. “A multi-pronged approach is needed for the revival of economic activity in Vizianagaram district. The Union government and Niti Aayog should also extend its support of the most backward district,” he added.