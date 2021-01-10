Farm Acts will bring doom to agri economy: Chinta

PM has no vision to address the agrarian issues

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) member Chinta Mohan on Saturday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately withdraw the three farm Acts, and put a full stop to the farmers’ unrest in the country.

Speaking to mediapersons at Tirupati, the Congress leader alleged that Mr. Narendra Modi does not have a clear vision to address the agrarian issues in the country.

“The new farm Acts will lead to throwing of agriculture economy into deep crisis. The new policies will further bring the complete breakdown of the public distribution system in the country. It is deplorable that the NDA government has no concern for the farmers, who are fighting for their rights despite the freezing cold in northern States,” he said.

Chinta Mohan said that the Prime Minister, instead of making tall claims of GDP growth, should concentrate on making surgical strikes on growing levels of poverty, hunger, unemployment and inflation in the country. “The NDA regime has only benefited the corporate sector, but devastated the rural economy, and livelihood of common man,” he said.

The CWC member said that it was the Congress Party which had brought in green revolution in the country, besides introducing a plethora of farmers’ friendly schemes. Dr. Mohan said during the NDA rule, not even a single multipurpose project on the lines of Bakra Nangal or Nagarjuna Sagar built by the previous Congress governments had come.