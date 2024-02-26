Family of three killed in road mishap near Rayachoti

February 26, 2024 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

Three members of a family were killed on the spot when the scooter in which they were travelling hit the rear of a parked lorry at Bandapalli village on the outskirts of Rayachoti town, on Monday afternoon.

According to the Rayachoti police, the deceased were identified as couple, Ganga Bhavani and Krishnababu, and their daughter Vineetha (10). The deceased were on their way to Rayachoti from their native village Saraswathi Palli of Ramapuram mandal, when the mishap took place. A case was registered. The bodies were shifted to the Government hospital at Rayachoti for autopsy.