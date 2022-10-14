Andhra Pradesh

Family counselling centre opened in Madanapalle

Police personnel at the inauguration of the family counseling centre at Madanapalle in Annamayya district on Thursday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Madanapalle) K. Ravi Manoharachari on Thursday inaugurated the sub-divisional family counselling centre at the II-Town police station.

“Families are getting separated over petty reasons. The greatest strength of a person is family. If life puts us to the test, our family will stand by us,” he said.

Circle Inspector S. Muralikrishna, police personnel from the Madanapalle sub-division, counseling psychologists, and the representatives of NGOs took part in the event.


