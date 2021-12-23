Andhra Pradesh

Expose failures of Centre and State, Chandy tells party leaders

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy at the party office in Vijayawada on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and in-charge for party affairs in Andhra Pradesh Oommen Chandy on Wednesday urged the party leaders to go to the people across the State and expose the failures of the State and the Central governments.

Mr. Chandy, who arrived in Vijayawada on Tuesday on a two-day visit, addressed a meeting of the party’s executive committee. He said protests should be organised against the “anti-people policies” of the YSRCP government in the State and Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

After discussing with the leaders the recent State-wide protest ‘Jana Jagran Abhiyan’, party membership enrolment drive, and a State-wide padayatra with the slogan of ‘Save Andhra Pradesh’, he gave directions to the party leaders on the future course of action.

Earlier, the party leaders mourned the death of senior Congress leader, former Chief Minister of combined Andhra Pradesh, and former Tamil Nadu Governor K. Rosaiah, and paid glowing tributes to him.

Senior Congress leaders C.D. Meyyappan, Christopher, AICC secretary Gidugu Rudraraju, APCC president S. Sailajanath, CWC member Chinta Mohan, State Congress general secretary P. Rajiv Ratan and others participated.


