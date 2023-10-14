Experts from National Institute of Rock Mechanics inspect Indrakeeladri after frequent landslips

October 14, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

With frequent landslides occurring on Indrakeeeladri, causing panic among devotees, experts from National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM) recently conducted a field visit to the hill and examined the condition of the rocks.

After a landslide occurred at the hill abutting the National Highway a few days ago, police halted traffic immediately and the Endowments and other department officials visited the spot.

Experts from NIRM, Bengaluru, tested the condition of the rocks atop Indrakeeladri and around the hill. Experts of rock engineering expressed satisfaction over the measures being taken by the Endowments Department to prevent landslides.

“The NIRM engineers, who conducted examinations at various places, said that the condition of the hill is safe but suggested long-term observation of Indrakeeladri,” said temple Executive Engineer Rama Devi.

Senior rock mechanics engineers said areas that needed to be looked into are stability analysis, seepage during rainy season, underground damage assessment, stress on the hill, water pouring and other technical aspects.

“As per the advice of the technical team of the Endowments Department, the Devasthanam management has arranged a metal fencing along the ghat road and other places to prevent landslips,” Ms. Rama Devi, who accompanied the NIRM team, told The Hindu on Friday.

On October 21, 2020, a major landslide occurred at Mouna Swamy temple atop Indrakeeladri, and boulders rolled down from the hill. The mishap occurred just a few minutes before Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was scheduled to visit the temple to offer silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga Devi, during Dasara festivities.

However, a major mishap was averted as the police and Endowments officials stopped ‘darshan’ for the devotees in wake of the Chief Minister’s visit.

Temple Trust Board Chairman Karnati Rambabu said the management is taking all measures for the safety of devotees. Caution boards have been arranged around the hill to alert the devotees on landslips, he said.

Minor landslides occurred at several places on the ghat road during heavy rains in the last few years.