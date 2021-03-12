Ex-TDP MLA arrested in his brother-in-law death case

The Ramachandrapuram divisional police on Friday arrested former Anaparthy Telugu Desam Party MLA Nallamilli Ramakrishna Reddy in connection with suspicious death of his brother-in-law. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy’s brother-in-law Mr. Sattiraju Reddy died under mysterious circumstances in January.

Ramachandrapuram DSP P. Balachandra Reddy said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was arrested based on the forensic report that certified “poison” as the reason of Sattiraju Reddy’s death.

The wife of the deceased, Ramadevi, had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that her husband's death was “suspicious”.

A case had been registered against Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy and two elderly persons on the charges of “abetment to suicide”, and Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy had been sent to judicial custody. The elderly people, prime accused in the case, were given station bail on Friday. The investigation is on, Mr. Balachandra Reddy said.