Essentials will be distributed from April 15, says Botcha

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana on Tuesday assured that the government would distribute rice and other essentials from April 15 as part of second-phase of relief operations. Along with Vizianagaram Collector M.Hari Jawaharlal, he reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness and relief measures for the people who could not move from homes due to lockdown up to April 14. Later speaking to the media, he said that the government had already distributed rice and other essentials to 65,000 families in the district. Mr. Satyanarayana assured to provide vegetables with mobile vehicles. He said that 20 rythu bazaars were established in the district to ensure supply of vegetables.