Erring village and ward volunteers will land in jail if TDP comes to power, says Naidu

February 06, 2024 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the village and ward volunteers are resorting to misdeeds and doing politics would only land in jail.

“You (volunteers) should realise the lies and betrayal of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and come forward to work as my star campaigners,” the former Chief Minister said while addressing the TDP’s ‘Raa Kadali Raa’ public meeting at Gangadhara Nellore, 10 km from here, on February 6 (Tuesday).

Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was spreading a feeling of insecurity among the volunteers. “I have always supported volunteers if they do good things. But they will not be spared if they resort to politics. I urge you to shun politics and serve the people,” Naidu said.

‘Nightmare for Dalits’

Alleging that the YSRCP government had become a nightmare for the Dalits in the State, Mr. Naidu said, “Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has undermined the self-respect of the Dalits and unleashed a reign of oppression against them. More than 180 Dalits have ended their lives in the State in the last five years, while more than 6,000 false cases have been foisted against them. Sub-Plan funds of ₹28,000 crore meant for Dalits have been diverted, and 27 welfare schemes meant for the communities have been withdrawn.” He appealed to the Dalits to unseat Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy in the forthcoming elections.

Launching a scathing attack on Minister for Forests Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, the TDP chief alleged the Minister’s involvement in smuggling of red sanders, sand, and granite mining. He accused the Minister of intimidating farmers of Annamayya district to supply milk and mangoes to his industries at lower prices. “Owners of granite factories in Chittoor are being forced to pay tax to him (Minister),” Mr Naidu alleged.

He said that the painful words of MLAs belonging to SC communities including M.S. Babu (Puthalapattu) and Koneti Adimulam (Satyavedu) clearly showed how much respect Mr. Ramachandra Reddy have towards the Dalits. “Though Narayanaswamy (GD Nellore-SC MLA) is the Deputy Chief Minister, he would not be allowed to sit along with Mr. Ramachandra Reddy,” he said.

Referring to the Chittoor Assembly constituency, Mr. Naidu alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had fielded “an international red sanders smuggler” as the MLA candidate. “I appeal to the people to be cautious and know that it would be dangerous to vote for red sanders smugglers and thieves,” Naidu said. Terming the death of police constable Ganesh in Annamayya district in a road rage by red sanders smugglers on Tuesday as unfortunate, he demanded that the government must do justice to the bereaved family.

Mr. Naidu alleged that YSRCP activists were alleging that Tourism Minister R.K. Roja demanded a bribe of ₹70 lakh for the post of vice-chairperson of a municipality.

He said that the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) were committed to the early completion of the Handri-Neeva and Galeru Nagari projects in the undivided Chittoor district, apart from strengthening the NTR and Krishnapuram reservoirs.

TDP activists from Tirupati, Chittoor, and Annamayya districts took part in the public meeting at GD Nellore. TDP GD Nellore in-charge Thomas, party Chittoor parliamentary constituency in-charge Pulavathi Nani, and senior leaders were also present.