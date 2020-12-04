Entry, exit restrictions eased at railway station

Passengers departing from Visakhapatnam Railway Station or arriving in the city can now enter and exit either from the main entrance on Platform 1 or from the rear entrance on the Gnanapuram side (Platform 8) with effect from December 4.

Hitherto, entry and exit was restricted in view of the pandemic situation. Passengers would have to use the Gnanapuram side for entering the station and use the Platform 1 gate to exit.

Keeping in view public demand and for the sake of convenience of the passengers, the authorities of Waltair Division have decided to allow the entry and exit of passengers from both sides. Now, passengers having confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter or exit from both sides. Two gates on each side will be opened for passage of bonafide passengers, earmarking one gate for entry and the other gate for exit.

Authorities appealed to passengers to follow all safety protocols as prescribed by MHA guidelines. All passengers will be screened and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to enter/board the trains. Passengers travelling by these special services should observe health protocols by wearing face covers/masks at the entry and also during travel.

Passengers will have to reach the station in advance to facilitate thermal screening at the station. Passengers will also have to observe social distancing both at the station and on trains. Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava urged people to cooperate with the Railways and take safety precautions in order to serve them better.