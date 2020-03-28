Ensure workers get ₹10,000: CITU

CITU State vice president D. Govinda Rao on Saturday urged the Union and State governments to see to it that workers in the unorganised sector get ₹10,000.

He said that more than 1.7 lakh workers had lost livelihood with the 21day-lockdown announced by the Union government to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He distributed 5 kg of rice to 200 families in Pydibhimavaram of Srikakulam district while appealing to all companies to come forward to extend their helping hand to workers affected by the lockdown.

Mr.Govinda Rao urged a waiver of EMIs on various loans since moratorium would not provide any direct relief for the people. CITU leaders P.Tejeswara Rao, Ch.Ammannaidu, S.Sitarama Raju were present in the meeting.