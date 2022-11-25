  1. EPaper
Ensure reservation for those from 26 backward classes from North Andhra in Telangana, Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan urged

‘They were removed from the BCs list of Telangana after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh’

November 25, 2022 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Delegation of 26 BC associations submitting a memorandum to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad on Friday.

Delegation of 26 BC associations submitting a memorandum to Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council Member P.V.N. Madhav, Pulsus Group CEO Gedela Srinubabu and members of various backward classes associations on Friday submitted a memorandum to Telagnana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan in Hyderabad, requesting her to ensure reservation facility in Telangana for 26 backward castes from North Andhra region as they were removed from the BCs list of Telangana after bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Madhav and Mr. Srinubabu said that over 35 lakh people of those communities, including Turpu Kapu, Telaga and others, had settled down in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana long ago. “The children of the communities were unable to get reservation facility in medical, engineering and other institutions. The youngsters are also denied reservations in jobs. It is a major concern for them,” said Mr. Srinubabu. Ms. Tamilisai assured that the issue would be brought to the notice of the the government for ensuring justice for the people of those communities.

