Engineer from Guntur gets international recognition

Raghu Kancherla awarded for his outstanding contribution in advancing the field of turbomachinery early in their career

July 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma
Raghu Kancherla receiving the ASME Dilip R. Ballal Early Career Engineer Award.

Raghu Kancherla receiving the ASME Dilip R. Ballal Early Career Engineer Award. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Raghu Kancherla, a native of Ponnur in Guntur district, is currently a senior combustion aerothermal engineer at Power Systems Mfg. LLC, US, has been selected for the Dilip R. Ballal Early Career Engineer Award from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) International Gas Turbine Institute.

The award recognises the outstanding contribution of an individual advancing the field of turbo machinery early in their career.

A native of Ponnur in Guntur district,Mr. Kancherla earned a Ph.D. from the University of Central Florida and a Master’s degree from the Indian Institute of Technology in Madras, India.

At Power Systems Mfg. LLC, Mr. Kancherla is involved in the development of novel hydrogen-containing fuel and ultra-low emission gas turbine combustors. He is an expert in chemical kinetics, designing, developing, CFD modelling, and testing gas turbine combustion systems. He has published 17 peer-reviewed articles and two book chapters, mainly in the areas of supercritical CO2 combustion and hydrogen-containing fuel combustion. In addition, he is a reviewer for 12 journals in the field of gas turbine combustion. His chemical kinetic models are implemented by various U.S. industries and national labs to advance the current state-of-the-art of supercritical CO2 combustor technology.

Mr. Kancherla has assisted the supercritical CO2 and education committees at ASME Turbo Expo and the gas turbine committee at AIAA SciTech since 2017 in various capacities, including as a session chair and session organiser.

The International Gas Turbine Institute (IGTI) of ASME is dedicated to supporting the international exchange and development of information to improve the design, application, manufacture, operation and maintenance, and environmental impact of all types of gas turbines, turbo machinery and related equipment.

The award is given every year to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the gas turbine industry within the first five years of their career.

