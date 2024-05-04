GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Elect right parties and candidates in elections, Human Rights Forum urges people

May 04, 2024 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
HRF members taking up voters awareness campaign in the Vizianagaram RTC complex on Saturday.

HRF members taking up voters awareness campaign in the Vizianagaram RTC complex on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

Human Rights Forum State vice-president K.V. Jagannadha Rao on Saturday urged people to select right parties and candidates since voters were being confused with tall promises, unwanted welfare schemes and raising issues of caste, creed and religion. Along with HRF representatives, he distributed HRF pamphlets which mentioned about the destruction of natural wealth, India’s cultural diversity and others in the last few decades.

Mr. Jagannadha Rao said that over 65% of youngsters had become jobless with the policies of the government and its percentage was the highest in the last seven decades. He expressed violation of human rights and frequent attacks on Dalits and voiceless people. Mr. Jagannatha Rao said that the people were unable to get justice from courts also with the pending of five crore cases and posts of judges not being filled for many years. He said that disparities would continue as along as 77% of the wealth was accumulated in the hands of 10% people of the country.

