Elaborate arrangements under way for counting day in Annamayya district: Collector

District Election Officer and Collector, Abhishikt Kishore, said that elaborate arrangements were being made for the counting of votes and strict surveillance would be set up in the strongrooms of Annamayya district.

The Collector, who reviewed and discussed the arrangements here on Saturday along with Superintendent of Police B. Krishna Rao, said that the staff on duty should work towards a smooth, transparent, and peaceful counting day on June 4.

A high voter turnout of 79.12% was recorded for the Rajampet Parliamentary constituency, spread over Annamayya and Chittoor districts, with the Assembly segments of Rayachoti, Tamballapalle, Piler, Madanapalle, Punganur, Rajampeta and Railway Kodur.

Counting arrangements

Mr. Kishore said that separate counting tables were set up for each Assembly and Parliamentary segment, with a dedicated counting centre for postal ballot votes. He emphasised strict adherence to the issuance of ID cards, badges, and Form 18 for candidates and agents; mobile phones would be strictly prohibited within the counting centres and the area would be declared a ‘No Drone Fly Zone’.

The randomisation of counting staff will be conducted on specific dates. The counting process will start at 8 a.m. on June 4, and Section 144 of the Model Code of Conduct will be in force from June 1 to June 6.

Mr. Kishore urged the public to cooperate and ensure the success of the vote-counting process.