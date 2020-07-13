Andhra Pradesh

Eight CETs postponed in A.P.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has said the government has postponed eight Common Entrance Tests (CETs) in the State.

The decision was taken following the directions of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the new dates for the tests would be announced later, Mr. Suresh said after releasing the new syllabus for undergraduate courses for the 2020-21 academic year, on Monday.

In the wake of COVID-19, EAMCET, ECET, LAWCET, PGCET and other tests have been postponed. The Centre has already announced the postponement of NEET, IIT JEE and other tests, he said.

Mr. Suresh said degree exams have been postponed and the first and second year students will be promoted, and final year exams may be held by September.

