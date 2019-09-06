‘Education enshrined with values, need of the hour’

Education enshrined with values is the need of the hour and certainly not the marks-based valuation, said speakers on the occasion of Teachers’ Day celebrations here on Thursday.

At a function organised at the SVU Srinivasa auditorium, TUDA Chairman and Government whip Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy recalled his good old days on the campus and hailed the teaching fraternity for infusing moral values and ethics into students to give them a good character. Cautioning the students not to view the Teachers’ Day as a mere holiday, he advised them to pay them back in a befitting manner on this day.

He said the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the next two years would bring government schools on a par with private and corporate schools.

MCT Commissioner P.S. Girisha recalled how he had discontinued studies in the ninth standard after a mishap, and started again with renewed vigour, thanks to the motivation provided by six of his teachers. Superintendent of Police (Tirupati Urban) K.K.N. Anburajan opined that the career growth of a person would depend on the inspiration derived during his high school and intermediate days.

Mr. Bhaskar Reddy later felicitated meritorious teachers and honoured retired teachers from the Chandragiri constituency. TUDA secretary Ramasundar Reddy and deputy educational officer Vijayanand took part.

Awards given away

At SVIMS University, Vice-Chancellor and Director B. Vengamma participated in the Teacher’s Day programme, where she called upon every teacher to become a student, making learning a continuous process.

“For those of us in the medical stream, it is not only important to become good teachers, but also good humans by extending medical services to patients,” she added.

At Sri Padmavathi Women’s University (SPMVV), Vice-Chancellor in charge V. Uma and Registrar Geetha Vani presented research awards to communication and journalism professor P. Vijayalakshmi (social sciences) and pharmacy professor Jeevana Jyothi (sciences).

Former Vice-Chancellor S. Ratnakumari provided the endowment to the university for the annual awards.