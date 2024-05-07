ECI orders repolling through postal ballot in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency on May 8, 9

May 07, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered re-polling through postal ballot in Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency on May 8 and 9, announcing that all 1,219 EVM ballot papers utilised by the government employees on election duty stand invalid.

EVM ballot papers were issued to the voters instead of postal ballot papers at the facilitation centre set up at Chilakaluripet on May 5.

The ECI, in its communication to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena, said, “Disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated against all the officers responsible and the action taken report should be submitted to the ECI by May 9.”

The ECI said that all these 1,219 voters should exercise their franchise in postal ballot papers again as per a schedule to be fixed by the Returning Officer concerned, but not later than two days before departure of the polling parties.

Returning Officer of Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency will ensure individual intimations and public intimation to all these 1,219 voters, it said.

At the same time, the ECI has ordered that all these utilised EVM ballot papers shall be segregated and kept sealed and secured but they shall not be counted.

Meanwhile, Mr. Meena instructed Palnadu District Election Officer Siva Sankar Lotheti that disciplinary proceedings shall be initiated against all the officers responsible. “Show-Cause notice may be issued to B. Naradamuni, Returning Officer of Chilakaluripet Assembly constituency for dereliction of duties. Suspension and disciplinary action may be initiated against D.V.B. Varakumar, in-charge of the facilitation centre and ARO of Chilakaluripet constituency for dereliction of duties. The disciplinary proceedings against the officials should be initiated under Rule 20 of the A.P.C.S. (CCA) Rules, 1991,” the instructions said.

Mr. Siva Sankar has instructed these voters to exercise their franchise again in the postal ballot papers at Zilla Parishad High School at Ganapavaram and the Postal Ballot Paper Facilitation Centre at Chilakaluripet on May 8 and 9.

The Assistant Returning Officer concerned has been instructed to form a team and inform all the voters about the date of polling through bulk messages, phone calls, issuing public notice through print and electronic media.