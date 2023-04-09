HamberMenu
Easter celebrated with gusto in Ongole

Ongole parish priest Rev. Fr. S. Paul conducted a special mass at St. Theresa Church which had a good attendance of Catholics.

April 09, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:56 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau
Revellers light up the sky with dazzling fireworks in front of Jewett Memorial Baptist Church at dawn in Ongole on April 9, 2023.

Revellers light up the sky with dazzling fireworks in front of Jewett Memorial Baptist Church at dawn in Ongole on April 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: Kommuri Srinivas

Thousands of devotees from different denominations thronged the Stuart Memorial Prayer Hall in Ongole on April 9 to celebrate Easter.

Carols were sung by the faithfuls in praise of Jesus Christ as big social gatherings were back after the lull due to COVID-19 pandemic in the last few years. Live sermons were shared on the social media platforms for the benefit of those who could not make it to the places of worship.

The devotees organised a colourful procession from Kabadipalem with tableaux highlighting the five milestones in the life of Jesus. The revellers also burst crackers to rejoice the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. The festival brought to an end the period of Lent, when penance, fasting and prayers were observed by the faithfuls.

The Jewett Memorial Baptist Church, the mother of all Bapatist churches in South India, was a beehive of religious activity as also the Ramayapatnam Church, constructed in 1874 by the American Baptist Mission for Biblical studies and propagation of Christian faith.

Ongole parish priest Rev. Fr. S. Paul conducted a special mass at St. Theresa Church which had a good attendance of Catholics. The Pentecost Church and St. John Lutheran Church were also decorated to mark the culmination of the Passion of Jesus Christ.

