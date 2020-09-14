East Godavari continues to top in A.P.’s single-day tally

Dip in the number of new infections in the past five days

Andhra Pradesh reported 7,956 new COVID infections and 60 deaths in the past 24 hours as of Monday morning. The tally has gone up to 5,75,079 and the toll is close to 5,000-mark with 4,972 deaths.

There has been a continuous dip in the number of new infections in the past five days and decrease in positivity rate in the past two weeks.

In the past day, 61,529 samples were tested and the positivity rate was 12.93%. The daily positivity rate was less than 15% in the past 10 days. The overall positivity rate was at 12.34%.

With 9,764 new recoveries, the recovery rate went up to 82.93% and so far 4,76,903 patients have recovered from the infection. Currently, 93,204 patients are being treated.

East Godavari has once again reported the highest single-day tally of 1,412 infections and four deaths. West Godavari too reported more than a thousand cases at 1,091 and four deaths. They are followed by Nellore (756 cases and 3 deaths), Chittoor (748 and 9), Guntur (666 and 2), Srikakulam (517 and 4), Visakhapatnam (490 and 5), Anantapur (483 and 7), Vizianagaram (481 and 4), Prakasam (444 and 5), Kurnool (341 and 5), Kadapa (326 and 4) and Krishna (201 and 4).

Chittoor’s tally crossed 50,000-mark and it became the fourth district to have seen more than it.

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (78,220), Kurnool (51,966), West Godavari (51,565), Chittoor (50,146), Anantapur (49,789), Guntur (46,004), Visakhapatnam (44,338), Nellore (44,130), Prakasam (36,886), Kadapa (36,491), Srikakulam(32,747), Vizianagaram (28,427), and Krishna (21,475).

Recovery rate in Kurnool and Anantapur was more than 90% and that of Vizianagaram and Prakasam was around 65%. Recovery rate in the remaining districts was between 80% and 89%.