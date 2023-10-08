HamberMenu
Early detection can help cure breast cancer, says expert

Roots Health Foundation, in association with South Central Railway, launches ‘Pink Ribbon Campaign’ in Vijayawada

October 08, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
South Central Railway officials and representatives of Roots Health Foundation during the ‘Pink Ribbon Campaign’ organised as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in Vijayawada on Sunday.

South Central Railway officials and representatives of Roots Health Foundation during the ‘Pink Ribbon Campaign’ organised as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Around 10 lakh women die of breast cancer in India every year, Roots Health Foundation chairman Dr. P. Vijay Bhaskar has said, adding that early detection can ensure a cure.

The Roots Health Foundation, in association with South Central Railway (SCR), launched ‘Pink Ribbon Campaign’ on October 8 (Sunday) as part of the Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Vijay Bhaskar said that breast cancer was on the rise due to the change in lifestyle, obesity, consumption of junk foods, hormonal imbalances and genetic disorders in the country.

“Breast cancer, if detected in the first stage, is curable. Women should be sensitised on breast cancer, self-examination, breast-feeding, consultation with doctors and mammogram tests,” he said.

Sentini Hospitals General Manager (Corporate Relations) G. Venkata Ramana, SCR Senior Section Engineer (mechanical) S. Srinivasa Rao, Dr. G.G. Manoj, Sanjay Chhajed, Railway Protection Force (RPF) officials participated in the programme.

Mr. Chhajed said that the government should set up more cancer research institutes and organise camps to conduct mammogram tests for the needy patients.

Roots Health Foundation will organise a series of programmes during the month-long drive, Mr. Venkata Ramana said.

