October 09, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The management at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamywarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri has announced that the temple will remain closed between 6.30 p.m. on October 28 (Saturday) and 3 a.m. on October 29 (Sunday) on account of the partial lunar eclipse. The doors of the main temple and other sub-temples on the premises will be closed before the eclipse starts, it said. Darshan and Arjita Seva will resume after 9 a.m. on Sunday.