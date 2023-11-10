Dry spell hits paddy crop in Vizianagaram district

November 10, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The prevailing dry spell led to damage of paddy and other crops in many mandals of Vizianagaram district. The farmers who reaped a good yield last year, invested around ₹20,000 per acre in anticipation of a bumper crop this year too.

The paddy crop withered in about 5,600 acres and partially damaged in 10,000 acres.

The total crop area, including that of maize, sugarcane, cotton and other crops, has dropped to 2,80,738 acres against the normal of 3,09,834.

Cotton and millets are the other badly affected crops in Bobbili, Ramabhadrapuram, and Mentada mandals.

The crop yield is likely to fall to 14-17 quintals per acre against the normal of 20.77, as per the initial estimates of the district administration.

Joint Director of Agriculture V.T. Ramana Rao told The Hindu that the department was assessing the crop damage for payment of compensation under crop insurance for the farmers who enrolled in e-crop. “We are collecting details of crop damage through local officials and representatives of Rythu Bharosa Kendras. Compensation will be paid based on the previous yield in the respective regions,” he said.

Aid sought

The Rythu Coolie Sangham has urged the government to provide financial assistance to farmers and also to agricultural workers who have lost their livelihood in the absence of farm work. “The government has failed to maintain canals properly and supply the Nagavali river water to the agricultural fields in many areas,” it alleged.

The Telugu Desam Party, the Jana Sena Party and the Congress wanted the government to declare the entire district as drought hit to help farmers get input subsidy, financial assistance and other benefits.