HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Drought rampant in Andhra Pradesh, but government is least bothered about plight of farmers, alleges BJP Kisan Morcha

The government has pegged the number of drought-hit mandals in Andhra Pradesh at 103, whereas, in reality, 450 mandals are reeling under dry conditions, says Kisan Morcha leader Kumara Swamy

November 26, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
BJP Kisan Morcha State president Ch. Kumara Swamy addressing the media, at the party office in Vijayawada on Sunday.

BJP Kisan Morcha State president Ch. Kumara Swamy addressing the media, at the party office in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

BJP Kisan Morcha State president Ch. Kumara Swamy has said that drought is rampant in Andhra Pradesh, but the YSRCP government is least bothered about the plight of the farmers.

The government pegged the number of drought-hit mandals in the State at just 103, whereas, in reality, 450 mandals were reeling under dry conditions, Mr. Kumara Swamy said while addressing the media here on November 26 (Sunday).

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s own district, Kadapa, was parched like never before, he observed.

Mr. Kumara Swamy said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was unmoved by the Annamayya dam burst, as only one thing that always mattered to him was politics.

While canals in Karnataka were brimming with water, those in Andhra Pradesh were dried up. But, it was not of any concern to the YSRCP government, he said.

The officials of Agriculture, Water Resources and other line departments were lethargic. This was what compounded the woes of farmers, he alleged.

Protest on November 28

Activists of the Kisan Morcha would lay a siege to the office of the Commissioner of Agriculture on November 28 to mount pressure on it to come to the rescue of the farmers, Mr. Kumara Swamy said.

The sale of spurious seeds and fertilizers continued to be a bane of the farmers, and it was an open secret that leaders of the ruling YSRCP were behind those racketeers, he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / drought / Agriculture / Bharatiya Janata Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.