Dronamraju Satyanarayana remembered

Senior Congress leader Y.Mariyadas, VMRDA chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and Yarlagadda lakshmiprasad garlanding the statue ofDronamraju Satyanarayana on his 14th death anniversary at Siripuram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Senior Congress leader Y.Mariyadas, VMRDA chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao and Yarlagadda lakshmiprasad garlanding the statue ofDronamraju Satyanarayana on his 14th death anniversary at Siripuram in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam

The statue of former MP Dronamraju Satyanarayana at Siripuram was garlanded on Saturday by Chairman of Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, former Rector of Andhra University A. Prasanna Kumar, senior leader Y. Maria Das and senior advocate K.V. Rama Murthy marking his 14th death anniversary.

They lauded the leadership qualities of Satyanarayana and his focus on development of North Andhra in general and Visakhapatnam in particular.

Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao spoke.

