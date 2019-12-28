Dronamraju Satyanarayana remembered

The statue of former MP Dronamraju Satyanarayana at Siripuram was garlanded on Saturday by Chairman of Official Language Commission Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, former Rector of Andhra University A. Prasanna Kumar, senior leader Y. Maria Das and senior advocate K.V. Rama Murthy marking his 14th death anniversary.

They lauded the leadership qualities of Satyanarayana and his focus on development of North Andhra in general and Visakhapatnam in particular.

Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao spoke.